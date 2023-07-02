Bell Bank Sells 9,256 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.