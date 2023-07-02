Berenberg Bank Lowers Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Price Target to GBX 800

Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,160 ($14.75) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Marlowe Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MRLWF opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Marlowe has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $8.63.
Marlowe Company Profile
