BetterWealth LLC Sells 841 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BetterWealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 66,610 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 87,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

