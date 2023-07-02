BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.38.

BTAI opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,651 over the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

