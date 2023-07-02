Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0761

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $56,360.87 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00206590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031045 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012509 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

