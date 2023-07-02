BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $26.36 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.36 million and approximately $351,595.10 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002094 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,020,743 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

