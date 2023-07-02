Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00.

BDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDTX opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,498,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,740,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,076,936.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 908,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

