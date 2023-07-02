Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.28% of Black Hills worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $18,751,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $20,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

