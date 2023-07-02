Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

AIG stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

