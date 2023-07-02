Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $952,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.