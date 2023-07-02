Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $466,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

HCA opened at $303.48 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

