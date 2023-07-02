Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

NYSE:BLK opened at $691.14 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.