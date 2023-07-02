Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 265 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

