Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 870 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

NYSE DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.