Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

