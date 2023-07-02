Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

