Bridgeworth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,028 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Shares of META opened at $286.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

