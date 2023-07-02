Bridgeworth LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

