Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Target Price at $11.63

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 280.32 and a beta of 0.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,079,845.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $127,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

