Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price at $201.00

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LNG opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $120.29 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

