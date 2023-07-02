Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Target Price at $130.40

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Down 0.3 %

CNMD stock opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.