Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $810.86

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $810.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $809.21 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $815.64. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $767.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.