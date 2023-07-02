Brokerages Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Target Price at GBX 132.14

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.14 ($1.68).

JUST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.72) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,153,228.48). Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Just Group Stock Up 0.5 %

About Just Group

Just Group stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £809.12 million, a PE ratio of -324.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.58. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.45 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

