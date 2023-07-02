Brokerages Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) PT at $11.63

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 5.02.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

