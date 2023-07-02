Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) PT at $37.83

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,766,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,534,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,654,000 after purchasing an additional 305,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

