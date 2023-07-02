Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $35.42

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after buying an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

