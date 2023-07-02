Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $15.19

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.85.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

