Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Holdings Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 303.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,093 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,841,000 after purchasing an additional 637,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BIPC opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

