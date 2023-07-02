Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,935 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.72 and a 200 day moving average of $490.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.