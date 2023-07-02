Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 784,725 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

