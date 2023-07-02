BTIG Research Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $108.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.04.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $84.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,749,536 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 46.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

