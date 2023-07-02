BTIG Research Lowers Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.33% and a negative return on equity of 87.94%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A.

