Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Bunge by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $927,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bunge by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

BG stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

