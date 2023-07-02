Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.68.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $157.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $195.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

