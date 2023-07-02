Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.23% of Cabot worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CBT opened at $66.89 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.