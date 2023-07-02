Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,613 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.