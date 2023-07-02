Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $71.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

