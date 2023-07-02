Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,403 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

