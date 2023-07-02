Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,882 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

EBC stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of ($140.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

