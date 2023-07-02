California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $51.63 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

