Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

