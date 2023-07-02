Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as high as C$3.96. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of C$24.48 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Dividend Announcement

About Canlan Ice Sports

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

(Free Report)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in ice and field, food and beverages, management and consulting, sports stores, sponsorship, and space rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.