Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 88,548 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,548 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

