Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,548 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

