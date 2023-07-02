Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $201,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

