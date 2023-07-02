Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $201,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

