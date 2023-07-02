Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $203,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

NYSE AXP opened at $174.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

