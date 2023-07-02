Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

