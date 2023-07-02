Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 429 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

