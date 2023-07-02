Carderock Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,744,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,838,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.5% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

